ELKMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — Online records and law enforcement both confirm that an Elkmont woman has been charged with raping an underage boy for over two years.

35-year-old Danielle Whitaker was booked into the Limestone County Jail on July 27, when she was charged with second-degree statutory rape.

According to a criminal complaint filed the following day, Whitaker is accused of engaging in sexual activity between April 2021 and April 2023 with a boy between the ages of 12 and 16.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office additionally confirmed Whitaker’s charges.

Online jail records show she has since been released.

At the time this article was published, no hearings had been scheduled in the criminal case against Whitaker.