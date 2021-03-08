Elkmont mayor unveils plans for new town hall, amphitheater

ELKMONT, Ala. – The Limestone County town of Elkmont might have a small downtown but it has big plans in the making.

Mayor Tracy Compton tells News 19 the town will revitalize and add several features to attract more community interaction and tourism in the coming years.

Compton said this idea is a year in the making, but the city council wanted to make sure people of all ages could enjoy the changes.

The changes include building a brand new town hall to match the downtown architecture. The current building was constructed in the 1980s with help from the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department, Compton said.

The senior center will move to the current Town Hall building, which will be remodeled and expanded.

The town will also build a playground across the street from the current Town Hall, a community amphitheater, and accessible parking for future events.

“We’ve been saving our money for a long time to really put something in place in Elkmont that the residents could really be proud of,” Compton said. “(For) kind of a showplace for anyone that comes into town.”

Compton said the plans are all still only in blueprint stages, with hopes that a construction bid will soon be finalized for work to begin later this year.