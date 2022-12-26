LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The man who allegedly confessed to starting a house fire with several people trapped in the basement earlier this year has been released, according to court documents.

32-year-old James Tyler Bush of Elkmont was charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence in August.

A woman who lived in that house called 911 around 9 p.m., telling Athens-Limestone dispatchers that the house was on fire and that she and six others were trapped in the basement. Authorities said she also told dispatchers that she thought her husband had started the fire.

While deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) were on their way, all seven people managed to escape from the home.

One deputy arrested Bush at the scene, as local volunteer fire departments worked to put out the fire.

Investigators with the LCSO learned that deputies had been to the home twice earlier that day for domestic disputes.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate due to the circumstances and evidence, which determined the fire had two points of origin and was intentionally set.

While being investigated, authorities said Bush confessed to the crime. He was immediately booked into the Limestone County Jail on a $102,500 bond.

Just over two weeks later, Bush pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show he requested a lower bond amount, which was granted as his bond was set to $20,000. Bush was released from jail on November 7.

The case has been waived to a Grand Jury.