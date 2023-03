LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of an Elkmont man late Thursday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 26-year-old Matthew A. Reyer was killed when his car left the roadway.

Reyer was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Easter Ferry Road near Maples Road in Limestone County.