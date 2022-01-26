LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced the arrest of an Elkmont man on several charges on Wednesday.

Authorities say a search warrant was conducted following a several-month-long drug investigation at a home in the 17000-block of Morris Road in Elkmont. The LCSO Narcotics Unit and the Special Response Team carried out the warrant, along with help of ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Investigators reportedly found approximately one pound of methamphetamine, drug-related cash, two guns, several prescription drugs, and around two pounds of marijuana.

33-year-old Eric Cordelle Bass of Elkmont has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Cordelle Bass

“I am extremely proud of the dedication of our investigators that continue to remove these dangerous drugs out of our community,” said Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “The teamwork of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and our local and state partners is important in making these arrests possible.”

Bass remains in the Limestone County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.