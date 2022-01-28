LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A switched tag led to a drug arrest Wednesday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was patrolling near Black Road and Mooresville Road when he observed a suspicious vehicle. After running the plate, the deputy discovered the license plate had been switched from a different vehicle.

Deputies recovered 125 grams of methamphetamine, multiple guns, and $1,200 cash after stopping a vehicle for a switched tag. (Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy stopped the vehicle, driven by Johnny Wayne Clem, 44. When running Clem’s information, the deputy found out Clem was driving on a suspended license and was wanted in Madison County.

The deputy returned to the vehicle and saw a bag of methamphetamine next to Clem’s left-front tire and, after handcuffing Clem, the deputy also discovered a bag of marijuana in Clem’s pocket, along with $1,200 cash. Two other deputies arrived to assist with a further search. They discovered two more bags of methamphetamine, as well as a loaded Glock pistol.

In total, deputies found 125 grams of methamphetamine. Clem’s home was subsequently searched by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force, Huntsville Police Strategic Counterdrug Team (STAC), and Limestone County Narcotics Unit; six additional guns were recovered.

Clem faces multiple charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of a weapon wihtout a permit

Possession of a controlled substance

Bond was not immediately set for Clem, who was booked into the Limestone County Jail.

“I want to commend Deputy Clanton, for his attention to detail and proactive patrol. I would also like to commend Deputy Wilson, Deputy Abernathy, LCSO Narcotics Unit, ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the City of Huntsville Police Department’s Strategic Counterdrug Team STAC, for their thorough assistance during this investigation. The professional and excellent teamwork exhibited throughout this entire process removed dangerous drugs and firearms from our community. This is another great example of how working together can make a difference.” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.