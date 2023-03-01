LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Elkmont man has been arrested after reportedly asking in an online group if “anyone had a little girl for him.”

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was made that 57-year-old Ricky Davis Grimes had made a disturbing post in a Facebook group. The post indicated that he was both holding a 13-year-old girl, and seeking out another child.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Grimes’ residence and searched the home on January 20. During this investigation, no child was located. However, multiple electronic devices that Grimes had attempted to destroy were found.

The electronic evidence was collected and searched, which revealed multiple images of child pornography.

When executing the arrest warrants against him, officers were able to locate more electronic devices in Grimes’ home.

He has been charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Grimes is being held at Limestone County Detention Center on a bond of $62,000. The investigation is ongoing, but further charges are possible.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said,

“I would like to commend my investigators for thoroughly investigating these alleged disturbing crimes against children. I also want to thank those in our community who reported Grimes’ Facebook post. As always, if you see something, say something.”