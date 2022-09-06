LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An annual event in Athens is set to take off, but organizers want you to dust off your capes and pull out your masks before you head out!

Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Superhero Day is taking fundraising for brain cancer to the next level on Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens.

Organizers say this year’s party will be the last year for the event as it is.

The party all started with Eli, who was diagnosed with brain cancer at just 9 years old. His battle with the disease ended in 2017 at age 12.

“The inspiration for the foundation would just be through our son’s journey and wanted to give back from that,” said Kristie Williams, Eli’s mom and director of Eli’s Block Party.

Superhero Fun Day in Athens is an awareness event with a special theme. That theme may seem all fun on the surface – but there are powerful roots.

“Superheroes traditionally, the stories are they come from some kind of trial, they’ve been born out of some kind of issue where they’ve had to have courage or bravery,” Williams said. “Cancer touches everybody. In some way it has. And we want to make sure that this event sort of reflects that– and has something for everybody.”

So Superheroes from near and far gather for a day to represent strength for children fighting cancer.

“When children and their families have to hear those words– that a child has cancer, I feel like they are mighty warriors, and they’re forced to be strong,” said Regina Montgomery, who will represent Storm at the event.

In 2022, the organization has a goal to raise $32,000, with only a small portion of that raised so far this year. You can help bump those numbers up by clicking here.

The family-friendly event will feature all of your favorite Superheroes alongside your favorite real-life heroes, along with several kids activities, live music, food and prizes. All proceed from Saturday will benefit Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The “Parade of Heroes” will begin at 10:30 a.m., featuring childhood cancer heroes supported by the faces of familiar Superheroes.

For more details on the event or to support the fundraiser, you can visit the page here. They’re also looking for childhood cancer kids (in treatment or survivors) to ride in the parade with a Superhero. You can find those details or sign up here.