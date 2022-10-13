ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.

61-year-old Clifford Wayne Gill was charged with drug trafficking and illegal possession of cocaine following his arrest on October 7.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says agents with their Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in the area of Plato Jones Street and Brownsferry Street in Athens.

Law enforcement was able to find over 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine and 5.5 grams of crack cocaine with assistance from Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Athens Police Department.

Some of the narcotics were in baggies, while others were in gum containers.

Three others in the home were found to have outstanding warrants.

(Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office) Clifford Gill (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Gill was booked into the Limestone County Jail on a $32,500 bond. He has since been released.