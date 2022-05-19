ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says their Narcotics Unit found drugs in a not-so-well hidden spot during a recent operation.

Authorities say the recent narcotics operation took place in Athens on May 16.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found 41 grams of methamphetamine, 10 Aplrazolam tablets, 1.4 grams of heroin and 3.5 Buprenorphine tablets.

The drugs were all found inside of a fake Yet container, authorities said. A firearm was also found during the investigation.

38-year-old Jeremy Germaine Lassie of Athens was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Jeremy Germain Lassie

(Limestone County Detention Center)

Lassie is currently being held in the custody of the Limestone County Detention Center on a $27,500 bond.