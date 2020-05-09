Driver crashes into Athens post office Athens Posted: May 9, 2020 / 02:58 PM CDT / Updated: May 9, 2020 / 03:14 PM CDT Driver crashes into Athens post office ATHENS, Ala. – A driver ran into the Athens post office early Saturday afternoon, according to police. The car crashed into the post office on Market Street West. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said no one was injured. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction