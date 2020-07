ATHENS, Ala. – Athens-Limestone Hospital will continue drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

Testing will be available at the city’s Sportsplex on Highway 31 from 8:00 a.m. until noon — as well as next Wednesday and Thursday, July 22-23.

All tests will be billed to your insurance company — and those without insurance will be billed $100.

Officials say results should be available in 2 to 3 days.