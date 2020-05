ATHENS, Ala. – A peaceful rally was held in Athens Sunday afternoon to demand justice for George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck.

Dozens marched while holding signs and chanting, “No justice, no peace. Justice for George Floyd.”

Peaceful start to the protest in Athens. Crowd is growing @whnt pic.twitter.com/IeeDtAfQwF — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) May 31, 2020

