Downtown Athens prepares for Small Business Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. – The holiday season is here which means many people are on the hunt for the perfect gifts to give. While many shoppers will head to a mall on Black Friday, some might want to wait one more day for Small Business Saturday.

Downtown Athens is preparing for Saturday when many will come out to support the area’s small businesses. Local business owners told News 19 they have seen an increase in the number of people shopping locally since the start of the pandemic.

So, they are hopeful this year’s holiday season will be a little closer to normalcy.

Collin Daly, the Limestone County Commission Chairman, urges North Alabamians to support small businesses whether it be in Athens or across the Tennessee Valley.

Daly said local businesses are the backbones of communities.

“It’s vital to your community to support your local guys. I don’t mind that they might not be the cheapest person in town, but they can sell customer service and they can sell you a smile,” Daly said. “They give back so much to the community, small businesses do.”

Daly also reminds community members that small businesses go beyond just clothing stores. He encourages people to also shop local when it comes to food through farmer’s markets and restaurants.