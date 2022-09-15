HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Mason Sisk is an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing his parents and three siblings on Labor Day in 2019. Sisk is currently on trial for multiple capital murder charges and the case has had many ups and downs over the last three years.

Late in the evening on September 2, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ridge Road where they found John Wayne Sisk, 38, Mary Sisk, 35, 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson all suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say Sisk eventually confessed to shooting the family members. Those statements would eventually become a point of contention for both Sisk’s legal team and the prosecution.

News 19’s Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson and Anchor/Reporter Lauren Layton were on Facebook Live answering your questions about the case.

For a full timeline on the Sisk case, click here. For the latest details from the courtroom, click here.