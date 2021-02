LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – All northbound traffic on I-65 will be directed onto a major side-road throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday.

ALDOT said from 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m., drivers will be directed onto Huntsville-Brownsferry Road (Exit 347) and back onto I-65.

The detour is being put in place so crews can remove a bridge in preparation to widen an overpass.

Alabama State Troopers will be at the site of the closure to help direct traffic.