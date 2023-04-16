LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A Limestone County Judge has partially denied a motion by the prosecution in the case against Mason Sisk to ban any mention of “drugs” in the trial set to begin Monday.

Sisk is charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of five of his family members in Elkmont in September 2019. He was 14 at the time of the killings. His first trial ended in a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that a crime lab had cracked open the password to Sisk’s mother’s cell phone during the trial, prompting Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise to declare a mistrial.

Last week the prosecution in the case filed a motion asking the court to “to prevent Mason Sisk (“the Defendant”) from discussing the issue of “drugs” at or being removed from the Sisk house in voir dire, opening statement, questioning of witnesses, closing argument, and argument by counsel to the Court on objections.”

On Sunday, Limestone County Judge Chad Wise issued an order both denying and approving parts of the motion.

The original motion said that during the previous trial the defense obtained testimony from a witness saying Mary Sisk, Mason Sisk’s mother and one of the victims in the case, told them that she had called the police and had drugs removed from the Sisk home prior to the killings. The prosecution motion also sought to block testimony from another witness who said that Mason’s father John Sisk, who was also killed, had a quantity of drugs in his possession at one point.

While the motion did not name the two witnesses who gave that testimony in the first trial but the testimony discussed matches testimony from a Sisk family friend named John “Gator” Paddie and his wife Angela Paddie. The two hosted the Sisks at their Florida home on the weekend before the killings and gave testimony during the trial.

Gator testified that Mason’s father John may have been in trouble regarding drugs. During a time that the jury was out of the courtroom, he told the court that “John told him he had a large amount of drugs in the house, Mary had them removed, so he owed a lot of money to someone.” Angela Paddie testified Mary Sisk had told her she called the “cops” who came and took the drugs away.

The defense had raised questions during the original trial that the killings could have been connected to these drugs that John Sisk had but that were then taken away.

Wise’s order said the motion was denied in the part referring to John Sisk having drugs in his possession at some point prior to his death, meaning that the defense can present evidence and argument on the subject.

However, the judge also chose to grant the part of the motion pertaining to the statement by Mary Sisk that she had drugs removed from the home.

As reasoning, Wise’s order said that it overruled the prosecution’s argument that the question of if John Sisk had drugs in his possession was inadmissible hearsay, overly prejudicial to a victim or simply inappropriate. The judge however found that the statements regarding Mary Sisk do not fit any admissible hearsay exemptions.