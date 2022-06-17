LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man is facing numerous charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says he led authorities on a chase earlier this month.

43-year-old Kenny Lee Haggermaker was arrested on Thursday, June 9 just after 9 p.m.

According to officials, Limestone County Deputy Cary Moore tried to stop a yellow Nissan 350Z on Alabama Highway 99 near Salem Minor Hill Road for equipment and moving violations. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Haggermaker, did not stop, despite the deputy’s lights and sirens, officials said.

A vehicle pursuit began and traveled into the Athens area. While going southbound on Highway 127, deputies threw out spike sticks and were successful in deflating the tires.

The Nissan came to a stop in the 100-block of North Houston Street, when deputies say Haggermaker got out and started to run. Deputies were able to capture him shortly after and took him into custody.

After being arrested, authorities say Haggermaker initially gave them a fake name. Despite this, they discovered warrants stemming from 2021 were on Haggermaker for attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia, felony attempting to elude, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a violent felon and fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

Haggermaker was given several citations after his arrest, along with being charged with attempting to elude, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, obstructing justice using a false identity and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the jail’s website, Haggermaker remains in the custody of the Limestone County Detention Center, where his bond was revoked on his previous charges.