Day 4 of trial for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continues with search for impartial jurors

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The theft and ethics trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely entered the fourth day of jury selection on Thursday. Both sides are hoping to wrap up the process by Friday.

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense have faced a few challenges during the selection process.

Originally, the jury pool was expected to be nearly 500 people, a much larger jury pool than is required for most cases. This is due to Sheriff Blakely’s deep roots in the community. Sheriff Blakely has been in office since 1983 and is the longest-serving sheriff in the state of Alabama.

The court has questioned a small group of potential jurors every day. They originally planned to question 125 jurors a day, for four days. So far, the pools have been much smaller. Wednesday, the group that was questioned totaled only 46 people.