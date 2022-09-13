LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Jurors have been sworn in and opening statements have begun in the Mason Sisk capital murder trial.

Sisk is accused of shooting and killing his father, stepmother, and three siblings, ages 6, 4, and 6 months old, on September 2, 2019, at their home in Elkmont. Investigators say Sisk confessed to the murders later that night but his defense team says he was coerced.

He was 14 years old at the time of the murders.

On the first day of trial, a jury was selected at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon consisting of seven men and seven women, along with two alternates.

Tuesday morning, the state began its opening statement by saying that the reasoning Sisk gave for killing his family was “I was fed up with them.” Prosecutors laid out the night of the murders and how the victims were found in the home. They also described things Sisk did before the murders, including supposedly telling a teacher he wouldn’t be in school the next week and allegedly taking a gun from a family friend’s home.

In their opening statements, the defense says there was no plan, no writings, and no manifesto. They also said Sisk has no firearms experience and urged the jury to keep an open mind throughout the trial.

The defense also pointed out Sisk wasn’t read his Miranda Rights for 2 hours and 11 minutes the night of the murders.

