Dan Tyminski to perform at Athens State in February

ATHENS, Ala. — Dan Tyminski, best known for singing on the soundtrack for “O Brother, Where Art Thou,” is coming to Athens State University next year as part of the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series.

The performance will be held on Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. in the university’s McCandless Hall.

Tyminski is best known for lending his voice to portions of “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow” from the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou” alongside George Clooney, as well as the song “Hey Brother” in collaboration with the late Swedish DJ Avicii.

Tyminski has also contributed harmony or guitar to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis, and Rob Thomas, among others.

A recipient of 14 Grammy Awards, Tyminski was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times and by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America in 2004.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $20 at www.tvotfc.org or by calling the Office of University Advancement at 256-233-8185.