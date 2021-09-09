Curbside recycling resumes in Athens Oct. 4, here’s what can be recycled

ATHENS, Ala. – The City of Athens has announced plans to resume curbside recycling service Monday, October 4.

As part of the return to curbside recycling, crews will not accept household garbage in the blue recycling bins after Friday, September 24.

The regular recycling schedule will resume on Oct. 4 – those west of US-31 will have recycling pickup on the first and third Mondays, those east of US-31 will have pickup on the second and fourth Mondays.

Bins should be at the curb by 6 a.m.

The following items should be recycled:

Newspapers and inserts

Printer paper – plastic wrappers must be removed from any mailers

Steel, alumminum, and tin cans – rinse all food/drink cans

Plastic bottles labeled Nos. 1 and 2

Corrguated cardboard – flatten it before putting it in the cart

The following items are not eligible to be recycled:

Garbage

Medical waste

Glass

Styrofoam

Plastic toys

Oil containers

Plastic sheeting

Large plastic containers

Clothing/fabric