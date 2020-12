LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A train hit a car late Sunday night in Limestone County.

Alabama State Troopers said a CSX train hit a 1987 Lincoln Continental at 9:25 p.m. at the Elkton Road crossing near Wales Road.

The Lincoln burst into flames.

According to Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Chief Chris peoples, the vehicle stalled on the train track and was drug 30 feet.

Alabama State Troopers said two men walked away from the car before the crash, but were not located.

No injuries were reported.