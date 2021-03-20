Crews battle Saturday morning Limestone County mobile home fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple volunteer fire departments were called to a mobile home fire Saturday morning.

The Ardmore, Elkmont, and Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the mobile home fire in 20000-block of Holt Road.

Piney Chapel Assistant Fire Chief Chris Steeples said two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and the Red Cross has been called to assist those displaced from the home.

The fire was finally brought under control just after 9 a.m. It took seven trips to refill water and more than 15,000 gallons of water to bring the fire under control.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded as well.