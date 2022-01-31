ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Limestone County schools earned a prestigious award this month from the organization, Blue Ribbon Schools.

Both Creekside Primary and Elementary schools earned the Lighthouse Award from the organization. The award comes with a blue banner recognizing the schools as a 2021 Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School.

The award is given out based on nine performance areas, including student focus and support; school organization and culture; challenging standards and curriculum; active teaching and learning; technology and integration; professional community; leadership and education vitality; school, family and community partnerships; and indicators of success.

“We are so proud that Creekside Primary and Creekside Elementary received the Lighthouse Award from Blue Ribbon Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse. “This recognition provides an outside confirmation of the great work taking place at Creekside.”

