LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court documents say an Elkmont man has been charged for leaving the scene of a crash where a 68-year-old bicyclist was killed almost two months ago.

According to court records, James Richard Bartlett was arrested on December 14. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and tampering with evidence.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed Charles S. Olney, 68, died at the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle and critically injured. Officials said Olney was riding his bike on Looney Road near Pine Road, north of Athens in Limestone County, when he was hit.

At the time of the crash, ALEA said the driver left the scene and the exact type of vehicle they were driving was unknown. Investigators believed that the vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon with passenger-side damage.

Madison County Jail records show that Bartlett was arrested the day after the hit-and-run on an unrelated charge.