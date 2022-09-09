LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Limestone County judge has ruled medical reports will be admitted in the trial of Mason Sisk in the shooting deaths of five of his family members.

Attorneys for Sisk filed a motion to exclude certain documents from the trial, including “Athens Limestone Hospital EMS Records for John Sisk and Grayson Sisk,” and “Coroner’s Reports and photographs.” The defense stated that the records may have been withheld from the defendant for an extended period of time.

Sisk’s murder trial is scheduled to start on September 12 at 9 a.m.

Read the full motion here.

Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise denied the motion on Friday.

On September 3, 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ridge Road in Elkmont. There they found Sisk’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; and three siblings — a 6-year-old boy, Grayson Kane Sisk, a 4-year-old girl, Aurora Sisk and a 6-month-old boy, Colson Sisk, all shot.

At the time of the murder, Limestone County Coroner Mike West told News 19 that each died from a single gunshot wound.

This week, the judge also ruled to allow statements Mason Sisk made to law enforcement on the night his family was killed.