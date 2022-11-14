LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, according to deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the death investigation came as a result of a shooting and could have happened after a possible robbery. West did not provide information about the number of victims, or their identities.

Deputies claim the incident happened on Main Street in Ardmore.

LCSO says this is an open investigation, but there is no further threat to the public.