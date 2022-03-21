LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A cornhole tournament in Athens is slated to raise big money in the fight against cancer.

The “Cornhole for a Cure” tournament will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. Registration and open courts begin at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Lucy’s Barge, located at 6049 Bay Village Drive on the Tennessee River in Limestone County.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Limestone County’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life team.

“Cornhole for a Cure has always brought together such an amazing group of sponsors and players, that have become our family,” said Michelle Williamson, team captain for County for a Cure. “We look forward to seeing everyone out on the beautiful Tennessee river to help us ‘toss out cancer.'”

The cost is $50 for a team of two with $1,000 in prize money up from grabs. Teams can register by emailing Williamson at michelle.williamson@limestonecounty-al.gov.