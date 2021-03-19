Conviction affirmed for Limestone County man charged in 2017 murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County man had his murder conviction affirmed by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

On March 5, the Court affirmed 32-year-old Marty Gene Stafford’s murder conviction and sentence of life in prison.

During trial, prosecutors presented evidence of Stafford showing off a semiautomatic pistol inside Gatlin’s house in a series of Facebook Messages, and said he told investigators that he planned how he was going to rob Gatlin in advance.

Stafford was originally sentenced last August.

Stafford, along with Terry Dale Amerson and Kandes Elizabeth Lambert, were all charged in the 2017 shooting death of Brenton Gatlin.

Gatlin was shot during a home robbery in the 700-block of Horton Street on July 25, 2017, and later died after paramedics rushed him to the hospital.