Do you know where this convicted sex offender from Limestone County is?

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a convicted sex offender.

Authorities say 39-year-old Tony Dewayne Glover is a white male, standing around 5 feet 8 inches and weighing around 150 pounds.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, the sheriff’s office says Limestone County a Sex Offender Investigator Dale Townsend went to Glover’s address to perform a compliance check on him at 22148 Sandlin Road in Elkmont, Alabama.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

When Townsend pulled up to the address, Glover was in the yard and immediately ran away from the area on foot.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and a search began in the area surrounding the home, including the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Air Patrol and Decatur Police Department’s K9 Unit.

Authorities were not able to find Glover in that search.

Glover has outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. He has eluded authorities before, when he was accused of assaulting an LCSO Deputy in 2015.

Bodycam footage of that incident showed Glover had a scuffle with the deputy and ran off into the woods, but was eventually captured the following day.

If you have any information on where Glover may be, contact Captain Caleb Durden or Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick at 256-232-0111.