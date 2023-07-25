LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The teenager convicted of murdering his five family members, including three young children, nearly four years ago will not be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise said the court would hear testimony, saying there’s a “balancing test” that needs to be performed.

District Attorney Brian CT Jones offered victims to present their impact statements ahead of sentencing.

Mary Sisk’s brother, Douglas Prater said, “On September 1, 2019, I came home with gifts for everyone – including you, Mason. Instead of seeing the happiness on their faces, I had to put those gifts in caskets.”

Prater continued, “My family has suffered so much. We haven’t been able to rest for years because of what you did. You were accepted into our family. Since you were 4. I remember driving you to get video games, [and] basketball practice. You’re in our family photos and that’s all we have left to remember our family by. A whole family has been lost. I lost my sister Mary. She loved you, and you killed her.”

“Your Nanny,” Prater said, “…she chose you as a grandson. She passed away this past year and so your one supporter is gone.” Sisk swallowed very hard at this.

Mary Sisk’s sister Katie also spoke, saying, “Mary was about to start a Ph.D. with four kids. [Our] first time meeting [baby Colson] was in a casket.” She added, “Mason, your mom tried to leave your dad so many times. He would say ‘You can take the other but you can’t take Mason.'”

“Nanny never believed that it was you until the evidence was in front of her face,” Mary said pointedly at Mason. “How could her first grandson murder her family? She had a heart attack and later died from cardiac arrest.”

“I do not know if I will ever forgive you, but I do grieve the loss of you. The child Mason that I knew died the day you murdered them,” Mary concluded.

The State Chief Deputy District Attorney spoke following victim impact statements, saying, “He thought about what he did. He was resourceful. This was not something rash that happened in the heat of the moment. This was calculated and planned.”

He continued, “It’s hard to imagine circumstances more heinous or more catastrophic. These should be the safest places in the entire world for a child – in their beds, in their mothers’ arms. But for the Sisk children, that wasn’t the case.”

“There have been allegations that Mason was mistreated by John,” the deputy attorney said. “That may be true, except he took it out on his entire family. Documents show that [Sisk] was competent and showed no signs of mental illness. [He] cannot be rehabilitated.”

The deputy attorney said that based on those factors along with testimony/evidence presented, life in prison without the possibility of parole was recommended on all four counts.

Following a brief recess, the defense called Matt “Gator” Paddie, who Mason calls Uncle Gator. He says he met John Sisk in a motorcycle club around 2012/2013. The two developed a friendship and “became like family.”

“I never seen anything bad happen when I was around. The family seemed fine but I wouldn’t have allowed it anyway if I was around,” Gator explained. “Kids and women are two things I don’t play about.”

Gator described Mason as staying in his room a lot. “But when he came out, he played with him. He was a nerdy kid growing up. He was starting to grow into himself.”

Defense Attorney Shay Golden showed two pictures to Gator. In one photo, taken just days before their deaths, Mason and John are seen burying the younger kids in the sand on vacation.

Gator said he “didn’t sense any tension between Mason and his family,” but added that there was a bit of tension between John and Mary.

Mason Sisk, now 18, was found guilty in April of four counts of capital murder, one count for killing two or more people, one course of conduct in the 2019 deaths of his five family members. He was 14 at the time.

It took the jury less than two hours to deliberate, after hearing from 31 witnesses during the trial.

Sisk was convicted of shooting and killing John Wayne Sisk, 38, Mary Sisk, 35, and his three siblings — 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced shortly after the incident that Mason Sisk had confessed to killing his parents and three siblings.

Under Alabama law, someone convicted of capital murder faces one of two possible sentences: life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Sisk turned 18 last Christmas, but for sentencing purposes, his age at the time of the offense is something the court will have to consider.

A handful of U.S. Supreme Court cases in the past 18 years changed how sentencing in cases like Sisk’s work.

Judge Wise will decide at a later date whether to sentence the teen to life in prison without parole or a lesser sentence where parole would be possible.