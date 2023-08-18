ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT)- A food pantry named in memory of a woman who was killed in Rogersville now has a second location in North Alabama.

The first location of “Connie’s Cabinet” opened back in December in Rogersville. There’s now a second location, which can be found at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library.

The food pantry is named after Connie Ridgeway who investigators say was killed by Casey White in 2015.

The goal of Connie’s Cabinet is to help people who suffer from food insecurity. Ridgeway was a mother of two, and her loved ones describe her as kind. Casey White’s trial, in this case, has been suspended after an initial trial date of August 14th.

“Initially it’s a little bit shocking because up until that point, we thought that August the 14th was the day, and so you know we needed to meet for an update and was informed, and I was like oh okay,” said Austin Williams, the son of Connie Ridgeway. “But you know what, I trust Chris Connolly and I trust that Casey White is behind bars. And when him and the guard ran away, that’s the main thing you know – that’s when I realized we just may never get justice.”

Both Connie’s cabinet locations are self-serve food pantries and are available 24/7.