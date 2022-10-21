As temperatures drop for the season, Downtown Rescue Mission says more people need shelter.

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — As temperatures drop for the season, Downtown Rescue Mission says more people need shelter. In Athens on Friday, an event will combine fundraising benefiting the nonprofit with the love many locals have for hunting.

The sporting clay event Shoot for Shelter will include several teams, clay pigeons, and some friendly competition.

“The fundraiser benefits the ministries we have here at Downtown Rescue Mission, and that’s that we help take care of people,” said Downtown Rescue Mission President and CEO Keith Overholt.

Overholt said the event has grown in the seven years since its inception. He said the funds raised on Friday will play a major role in helping Downtown Rescue cover upcoming operational costs.

“We feed about 300,000 meals a year,” Overholt said. “We have our beds slept in about 100,000 times, but the real reason we’re here is to get people to have their lives changed and we do that through Jesus Christ.”

As winter approaches, Overholt said there is more need in the community for shelter and food. Additionally, he said his organization wants to provide more services as the holidays approach.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Old South Clays in Athens.

If you would like to donate to Downtown Rescue Mission, click here.