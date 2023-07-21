ATHENS, Al. (WHNT) — For people visiting Athens, they will soon be paying more to stay at the area’s hotels and motels with the city recently increasing their lodging tax.

Athens leaders decided to increase the lodging tax in an effort to create additional revenue opportunities for the city. With that, they’re hoping to meet the needs of a fast-growing community.

“We believe it will increase the revenue stream in the neighborhood of about $500,000,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

The lodging tax now sits at 9% which is a 2% increase from the previous rate with a two-dollar per night room charge up from a dollar.

Mayor Ronnie Marks says the move will prevent any additional taxes that citizens may have had to pay.

“If this revenue stream helps you offset $500,000 then you’re moving in a direction where you’re not taxing your citizens that are local as much as you are those that travel in,” Marks told News 19.

With Athens being one of the fastest growing places in North Alabama, Marks says the funds will help pay for vital services.

“There is a critical need for more police officers more garbage trucks more fire stations,” Marks said.

He along with city leaders want people to know although the tax will have an effect on visitors, they’re hoping the revenue raised with help garner results such as being able to provide those essential services.

“People don’t want to look at any kind of tax whether it’s lodging tax or anything else unless you are seeing results so what we plan to do is show people that we’re putting our mouth where our money is,” Marks said.

With Athens sitting on Interstate 65 and Highway 72, leaders say the city is a hotspot for out-of-town visitors who often spend a night or two in the city, and they intend to capture the opportunity to generate additional revenue with the new lodging tax.