City of Athens hosts Christmas Open House

ATHENS, Ala. — The City of Athens kicks off the holiday season with a decades-long tradition, the Christmas Open House.

The event began on Friday, November 19, and runs through Sunday, November 21.

“The annual Christmas Open House provides a perfect opportunity to shop local while officially kicking off our community’s holiday season thanks to a festive variety of activities available for everyone,” Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar said in a press release.

There will be skating on The Square, Santa photos, shopping, and entertainment. New this year, families will have the opportunity to take a photo in front of glow lights that say, “Merry & Bright” and “ATH.”

Here’s the schedule of events for the weekend:

Friday | November 19

Merchants and restaurants open late for patrons to shop and dine

Band ensembles throughout downtown Athens

Merry Market on Market Street – local vendors will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local food trucks – Beer Belly BBQ, Happi Pappi, Rita’s Italian Ice, Rocket City Popperz, Revive Café, and Granny B’s Treats from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the eastside of the courthouse

Merchant’s Alley tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. featuring Athens High School Choir

Athens High School Choir 6 p.m. on the east side of the courthouse

Malone and Friends Christmas ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ concert 6:30 p.m. on the east side of the courthouse

Christmas light show at 7 p.m.

Saturday | November 20

Merchants and restaurants open for patrons to shop and dine

Merry Market on Market Street – local vendors will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ice Skating on the Square from Noon to 4 p.m.- Tickets $5 east side of the courthouse

Athens Lions Club Kiddie Train on Hobbs Street between Madison Street and Jefferson from 1 p.m. to. 4 p.m.

Photos with Santa – $10 (cash only) – Dream Key Real Estate Office – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Malone and Friends Christmas ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ concert 4 p.m. on the east side of the courthouse

Christmas light show at 7 p.m.

Glow lights photo booth on the courthouse lawn

Sunday | November 21

Merchants and restaurants open for patrons to shop and dine

Ice Skating on the Square from Noon to 4 p.m. – Tickets $5 east side of the courthouse

Athens Lions Club Kiddie Train on Hobbs Street between Madison Street and Jefferson from 1 p.m. to. 4 p.m.

Merry Market on Market Street – local vendors will be open Noon to 4 p.m.

Photos with Santa – $10 (cash only) – Dream Key Real Estate Office – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.