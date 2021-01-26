City of Athens hires new fire chief

ATHENS, Ala. – The city of Athens has named a new fire chief. Albert Hogan Jr was named at the new leader for Athens Fire and Rescue.

The announcement was made Monday night at the Athens City Council meeting. “I’m ecstatic about this opportunity,” Hogan said by phone. “Athens is the place that is the right fit, and it will be a nice change of pace. I look forward to meeting everyone.”

Hogan worked with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue in Georgia for 23 years, he has been DeKalb’s battalion chief since 2016.

James Hand, Athens Fire and Rescue fire marshal, has been served as interim chief since May 2020.

“I want to thank James for guiding the department, especially during the budget process and during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

Hogan hopes to start on March 1st.