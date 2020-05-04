City of Athens expects Coleman Avenue to be open by noon, says all storm outages restored

ATHENS, Ala. – The City of Athens is working to clear trees after Sunday’s storm.

The City said the Street Department plans to reopen Coleman Avenue at Third Avenue by noon Monday. Two trees fell onto power lines and into the street after the storms.

Crews were working in Athens, Elkmont, Elk River, Tanner, and all throughout Limestone County overnight.

The city said all outages caused by the storm were restored by 2 a.m., but they were working on damage to the electrical system after a dump truck broke a power pole Monday morning. Outages were reported in east Athens south of US-72.