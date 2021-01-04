City of Athens closing City Hall, Public Works, fire stations to the public due to COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Ala. – The City of Athens is closing several buildings due to COVID-19.

City Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic until Jan. 15. During this time, apart from employees, only members of the public with appointments will be allowed into the building and will be required to have a temperature check before entering.

Mayor Ronnie Marks encourages the public to contact city officials by phone or online when possible.

Important City phone numbers are:

Mayor’s Office (256) 233-8730

Building Department (256) 233-8715

City Clerk (256) 233-8720

Business Licenses (256) 233-8003

Fire Prevention Bureau (256) 233-8723

Human Resources (256) 233-8737

One Stop Shop (256) 262-1525

By law, city council meetings can’t be closed to the public, but will be streamed online for those concerned about COVID-19.

Those who do attend in person will undergo a temperature check with the following restrictions:

Anyone who has been in an area identified by the CDC as a Level 3 Travel Health Notice or place of widespread sustained spread and restrictions on travel to the United States, as defined by the CDC in the last 14 days will not be allowed into city council chambers

Anyone who resides with or has close contact with anyone who has been in one of such areas in the last 14 days will not be allowed into city council chambers

Anyone who has been asked to self-quarantine by a hospital, doctor, or health agency will not be allowed into city council chambers

Anyone who has been diagnosed with or had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or the flu will not be allowed into city council chambers

Anyone who has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough, trouble breathing, or are visbily unwell and have not been free of those conditions for 48 hours will not be allowed into city council chambers

Athens Utilities customers can continue paying bills in person. Masks are required in the office and customers will be screened for fever before entering.

The Athens Police Department front lobby is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for those who have municipal court or police business. Masks are required and lobby capacity is restricted to no more than three people at a time. Chief Floyd Johnson encourages the public to communicate by email and phone – (256) 233-8710 – when possible.

All Athens Fire stations are closed to walk-in traffic and visitors until further notice.

For a burn permit, call Station 1 at (256) 233-8710 and set up a time for the fire department to inspect the burn site. Once approval is given, fire personeel will call the applicant with the permit nuber and email the permit.

For a fire report, call Station 1 for an emailed copy of the report.

Athens Parks and Recreation is resuming league basketball Monday and will be limiting racquetball to two people per court and pickleball to four people per session. Both require reservations, which can be made by email or by calling (256) 233-8740. Fitness classes are being held, and participants are being asked to adhere to restrictions in place for each activity. Rooms are currently not being rented.

The policies are subject to change and updates will be posted on the Parks and Rec Facebook page.

The Athens Utilities front lobby is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Wilkinson Street for those who have business with one of the utility departments. Instructions at the front desk will instruct visitors on who to call for an escort to the proper office.

Athens Public Works is closed to walk-in traffic, with department numbers listed on the front door. The city says visitors can call (256) 233-8725 for additional information.

Further updates to the city’s protocols will be posted on the City website and Facebook page.