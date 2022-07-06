One child was killed overnight after being hit by a car while riding their bicycle, authorities confirm. (Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — One teenager was killed overnight after being hit by a car while riding their bicycle, authorities confirm.

Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department confirmed the victim as a 13-year-old boy.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West tells News 19 that the crash happened around 11:53 p.m. on Highway 72 just west of the Hines Street intersection near Brownsberry Street.

West says the Athens Police Department worked the scene of the accident overnight.

According to officials, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word if the driver will face charges, but authorities say they are cooperating with the investigation.