Child abuse charges dropped against Alabama Shakes drummer

FILE -Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for “Killer Diller Blues” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 28, 2018. Court records show a Limestone County judge on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2021, dismissed the charge against Johnson. He had been arrested in March after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The child abuse charges against Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson were dismissed with prejudice on Thursday, according to court documents.

Johnson was accused of several child abuse charges including willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child back in March.

Johnson’s attorney, Nick Lough, told The Associated Press that Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time. Lough said the charges related to a spanking incident.

Johnson was arrested on March 24 after being indicted on those charges in October 2020. He was released on a $26,5000 bond a couple of weeks later.

Circuit Judge Matthew Huggins dismissed the case with prejudice meaning the case will be dismissed permanently.