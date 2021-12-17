Child abuse charges dropped against Alabama Shakes drummer

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The child abuse charges against Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson were dismissed with prejudice on Thursday, according to court documents.
Johnson was accused of several child abuse charges including willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child back in March.
Johnson’s attorney, Nick Lough, told The Associated Press that Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time. Lough said the charges related to a spanking incident.
Johnson was arrested on March 24 after being indicted on those charges in October 2020. He was released on a $26,5000 bond a couple of weeks later.
Circuit Judge Matthew Huggins dismissed the case with prejudice meaning the case will be dismissed permanently.