LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested earlier this month after multiple agencies assisted in an investigation and police chase.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Takayas Rahsaan Gill, 36, and Raven Alexandra Scott, 36, were booked in the Limestone Jail on March 18.

The pair led authorities on a vehicle pursuit that night. Once the chase ended, around 3.245 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered, the LCSO said.

Both were charged with drug trafficking, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude.

The FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Athens Police Department and the Decatur Police Department assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Gill and Scott.

“I would like to thank my narcotics investigators and each agency that assisted with this investigation,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “I continue to be thankful for our strong relationships with these agencies. This team effort removed a large amount of Methamphetamine off the streets of our county.”