ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A man accused of hitting his parents with a vehicle is no longer facing those charges.

Court records show the case against Sean Travis was dismissed without prejudice Friday. Travis was charged with first-degree domestic violence/assault in October 2019. Travis was accused of hitting his parents, Athens City Council Member Frank Travis and Sharon Travis.

Both were seriously injured and were in the ICU at Huntsville Hospital for their injuries, but they recovered and returned home to Athens.

Travis pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in March 2020, including attempted murder.