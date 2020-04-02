Cedar Hill Elementary teachers have their own drive-thru parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - More schools are jumping on board to find creative ways to interact with students from a distance. Some Cedar Hill Elementary School teachers in Limestone County are doing just that. They dressed up and decorated their cars for Wednesday's drive-thru parade.

The past few weeks have kept classrooms empty, so the entire staff wanted their students to know how much they are missed and loved.

"Right now it's tough times and our parents are working, and they're doing the best that they can to be mom and dad at times of the day that they aren't expecting," said Cedar Hill Elementary Assistant Principal Emily Paschall. "So, if they aren't available to come to us right now we're going to go to them."

Cedar Hill Elementary will do another drive-thru parade on Saturday, April 11 for students who weren't able to see their favorite teachers.