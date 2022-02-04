LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County has proclaimed February as Career and Technical Education Month. Limestone County is home to the Limestone County Career Technical Center (CTC), where 10th through 12th grade students get hands-on experience in a variety of fields.

In an interview with News 19, Program Director and CTC Principal Vince Green said the school offers 21 programs. That includes welding, electrical, pre-engineering, cosmetology, culinary arts, and more.

All programs are part of ready to work curriculum. That means in addition to the hands-on skills students learn, they also participate in mock job interviews and how to be on time for work.

Green said it’s important for students to be proficient in all aspects before graduation.

“You could be the best welder in the world, but if you don’t interview well, then you won’t even get the chance to show the world what you can do,” Green told News 19.

The February proclamation from the Limestone County Commission is a bit of a tradition for the CTC. County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said training the future workforce is important for the success of the region.

Daly said, “you know most of the jobs that we have in this area are hands on jobs.”

Daly, a graduate of the program himself, says the offering in Limestone County gives students a leg up on their peers.

“The kids that leave this program are ahead of other children because they already have work experience. They already know what it’s like to work a job,” Daly concluded.

This year the Limestone County Career Technical Center is celebrating it’s 50th year.