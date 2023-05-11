LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are completely blocked due to a vehicle fire near Exit 348.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a vehicle fire that happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday caused the blockage and also affects Exit 347 near Buc-ee’s and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.

Troopers expect the lanes to be blocked for an “undetermined” amount of time.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes or use extreme caution and patience in the area while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

No information was given on injuries.

News 19 is monitoring this situation and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.