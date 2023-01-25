ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.

According to East Limestone Fire Captian Kasey Brown, the incident happened around 1:36 p.m. on Menefree Road, just north of Nick Davis Road in Athens.

Officials claim the vehicle was driven by an elderly woman, who thought she forgot her purse at Walmart. She then put the car in drive and “somehow accelerated into the building,” according to Brown.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Brown says the building was not the driver’s home, but rather a housing complex.