LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A “dangerous” Limestone County man is behind bars early Thursday morning following a two-day long manhunt, according to authorities.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says Tony Wesley Brown was arrested around 3 a.m. No details have been released just yet about where he was found or what the circumstance were.

Tony Wesley Brown

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, August 2, multiple agencies responded to a home on Holt Road.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), investigators with the LCSO had obtained felony warrants for Brown following a domestic violence stalking case investigation.

Authorities say Brown was wanted on two counts of stalking first-degree domestic violence as well as two counts of violation of a protection from abuse order and third-degree domestic violence.

Officials said Brown had previously made threats toward law enforcement and family members, so investigators asked for the U.S. Marshals to assist.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request for their SWAT team to assist the LCSO after they received a tip that Brown was at a home on Holt Road.

A perimeter was set up around the home and when law enforcement went inside they found that Brown had escaped before they made it inside, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail.