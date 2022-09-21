A convicted sex offender has officially been captured after a three-month-long search in Limestone County. (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A convicted sex offender has officially been captured after a three-month-long search in Limestone County.

40-year-old Tony Dewayne Glover was arrested on Tuesday, according to online jail records.

Tony Glover (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Glover on June 9, after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says an investigator went to Glover’s Elkmont address for a compliance check.

When LCSO Investigator Dale Townsend pulled up to the address, Glover was in the yard and immediately ran away from the area on foot.

Tony Dewayne Glover, Limestone County Sheriff’s Department

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and a search began in the area surrounding the home, including the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Air Patrol and Decatur Police Department’s K9 Unit.

Glover has outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. He has eluded authorities before, when he was accused of assaulting an LCSO Deputy in 2015.

Bodycam footage of that incident showed Glover had a scuffle with the deputy and ran off into the woods, but was eventually captured the following day.

Glover is now in the custody of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Though some of his charges total a bond of $17,000, multiple bond revocation warrants dictate that he is being held without bond.