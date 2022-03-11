LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The death of a loved one is a difficult loss for anyone to manage, especially children. Hospice of Limestone County hosts an annual camp for kids processing grief, but they are in need of volunteers.

Camp Hope is a free one-day summer camp for children ages 5-15. This year’s camp will take place June 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Camp Helen in the East Limestone area.

But, the camp runs on volunteers, something they are actively recruiting for right now. Program Director Emily Sandlin told News 19 the program would not be close to what it has become without the support of the community and volunteers.

“What we need are people who would be willing to work with these children throughout the day to help them start working through their feelings of grief and help them feel included in what is going on activity-wise,” Sandlin said.

In order to volunteer, you must be at least 15 years old and will need to complete a background check. Once you pass the background check, you must attend a one-hour training session with Sandlin. Then, once at camp, the buddy volunteers will be paired with campers to help make the most of the camper’s day.

The camp will be full of activities that young children and teenagers can both enjoy.

“The morning is filled with different activities that help sort through their feelings, then the afternoon is filled with water slides, fishing, swimming, and all the fun things,” Sandlin explained.

Anyone interested in registering for the camp or to volunteer should email Emily Sandlin at ekphsandlin@yahoo.com.